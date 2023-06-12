FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Craig Hallum

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. 18,439,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,986,415. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

