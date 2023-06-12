Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 25,400 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in RB Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,459,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in RB Global by 29.5% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RB Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.75. 669,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,488. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

RB Global Profile

(Get Rating)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

