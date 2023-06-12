Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $269.51. 29,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,029. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day moving average of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

