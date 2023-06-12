Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Marriott International by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 124,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $180.04. 602,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

