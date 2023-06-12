Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.16. 518,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.17. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

