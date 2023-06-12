Gabelli Funds LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Digi International worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DGII. Westpark Capital began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Digi International Stock Up 0.7 %

Digi International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,130. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.