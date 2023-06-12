Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Legacy Housing worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,728. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $518.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,439,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,439,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,114 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $66,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,018,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,601,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

