Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.3 %

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 264,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,787. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.