Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,896 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 469.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.98. 416,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.