Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 76,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.