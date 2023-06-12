Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Navigator worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 431.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 194,577 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 325,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Navigator by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Navigator by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Navigator Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.96. 39,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,834. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Navigator had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

