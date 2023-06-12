Gala (GALA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $60.17 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $514.50 million and $60.17 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,043,818,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,053,756,884 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

