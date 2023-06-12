Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 15,000 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,662 shares during the period. Polus Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,763,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 485,266 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,483 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

ASTL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. 325,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,822. The company has a market cap of $802.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

