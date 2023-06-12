Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,500 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.