Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.25% of GAN worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 692.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GAN by 600.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 341,950 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP lifted its holdings in GAN by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,737,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 101,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in GAN by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 227,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.38. 55,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 137.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

