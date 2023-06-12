Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.87. 2,334,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

