Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $139,000 Stock Position in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,363 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pineapple Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth about $629,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth about $465,000.

Shares of Pineapple Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Pineapple Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

