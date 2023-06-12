Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $373,000 Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 89,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,108. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.