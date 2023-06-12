Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $201,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.34. 1,032,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $353.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

