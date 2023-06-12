Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares in the company, valued at $34,265,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares in the company, valued at $34,265,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $633,725. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGTI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. 181,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,000. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

