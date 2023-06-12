Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828,314 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 314,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,470 shares during the period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAB remained flat at $5.68 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 402,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,115. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.