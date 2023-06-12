Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 255,327 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 255,327 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,142,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the period.

GUT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

