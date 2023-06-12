Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,400 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.1 %

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,839. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

