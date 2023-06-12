Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $114.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,531. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

