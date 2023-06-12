Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Games Workshop Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of GMWKF stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.75. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58.
About Games Workshop Group
