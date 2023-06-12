Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $56.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

