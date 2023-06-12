Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,327,000 after purchasing an additional 239,988 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,739,000 after acquiring an additional 209,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

