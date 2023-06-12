Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $767.45 million and $612,181.08 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00019783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,866.03 or 1.00012237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

