Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genuine Parts Price Performance

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.13. 994,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

