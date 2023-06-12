GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.