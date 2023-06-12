Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Acquires $362,100.00 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,512,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,915. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $292.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 162,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRS shares. TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

