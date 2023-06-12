GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Critical Review

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GlycoMimetics and Moleculin Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moleculin Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 327.81%. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,593.28%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than GlycoMimetics.

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Moleculin Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics $80,000.00 1,501.84 -$46.69 million ($0.77) -2.43 Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($1.06) -0.59

Moleculin Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlycoMimetics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moleculin Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Moleculin Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics N/A -81.16% -70.15% Moleculin Biotech N/A -54.03% -48.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. The company also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and galectin-3 antagonists, a carbohydrate-binding protein. In addition, it is developing GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, including solid tumors. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors and pediatric brain tumors, as well as pancreatic cancer and other malignancies. It is also developing WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

