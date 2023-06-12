Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 102,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,201. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,605.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $290,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,092,224.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,605.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

