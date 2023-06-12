Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.6 %

GTN.A traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

