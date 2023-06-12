Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Gray Television Trading Down 0.6 %
GTN.A traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
About Gray Television
