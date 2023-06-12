Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. 678,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,549. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.