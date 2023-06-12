Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 627,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. 1,685,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,883. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

