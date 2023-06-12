Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after buying an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.03. 866,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

