Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.16. 1,952,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,956. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

