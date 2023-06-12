Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after acquiring an additional 869,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,103,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,651,000 after acquiring an additional 561,022 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.45. 13,771,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,048,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

