Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

