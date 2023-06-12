Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 12,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 252,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $50.74 on Monday, hitting $855.36. 5,084,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $673.59 and a 200-day moving average of $615.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

