Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $35,039,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 289,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,666. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

