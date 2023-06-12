Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. 79,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $632.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

