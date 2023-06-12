Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.81. 9,456,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717,448. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

