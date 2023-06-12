Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $60,095,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 67,307 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,851,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,863,207. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 554.78, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

