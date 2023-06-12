Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hour Loop during the first quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hour Loop by 271.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hour Loop by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 114,450 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Hour Loop in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

Shares of HOUR stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 61,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Hour Loop, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.11.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

