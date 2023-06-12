Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hour Loop by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hour Loop during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hour Loop by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 114,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Hour Loop Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Hour Loop stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.74. 61,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,085. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Hour Loop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hour Loop ( NASDAQ:HOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Hour Loop in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hour Loop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.