Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 479 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.42. 3,520,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

