Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

