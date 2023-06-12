Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.32% of Grocery Outlet worth $65,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,785 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,682.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 35,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,785 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,682.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,446. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

